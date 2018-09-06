Can’t fill a job vacancy? Here are 5 tips to make it easier

As an employer or recruiter, you certainly want to fill positions with the best talent you can find. But this process can be challenging. Recruiting for new or highly technical positions can require a fresh approach and an updated strategy.

Keep in mind that many of these hard-to-fill positions didn’t exist 10 years ago. Others require such technical skills or specialized experience that finding appropriate candidates can seem utterly impossible. Some locations can be harder to find certain types of talent, too. So what’s the answer?

By combining traditional recruiting techniques, such as job boards advertising, with more modern approaches, such as tapping into employee networks and building online strategies, you can succeed in filling hard-to-fill roles.

1. Build out social media networks

Create social media accounts for your company on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Develop YouTube videos and blog post series to recruit and network with candidates. Through these social media accounts, you can show prospective candidates what it’s like to work at your company and highlight why your employees love coming to work every day. Showing prospects why your company is so great is an amazing recruiting strategy for hard-to-fill positions.

Encourage all your employees, especially recruiters and hiring managers, to use social media to find candidates. Offer trainings for employees to teach them how to build their online networks, and how they can help you recruit candidates. Meanwhile, monitor which networks give you the most traction and results so that you can optimize your efforts.

2. Encourage employee referrals

According to ERE, employee referrals are the most powerful source of finding candidates. Employee referrals are typically higher quality, close quicker (they’re No. 1 in time-to-fill, coming in at 29 days on average), and tend to stick around at your organization longer. Who wouldn’t want all of that?