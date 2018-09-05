J.Crew tries Amazon on for size

In fact, Amazon is giving J.Crew its very own digital storefront to sell its line of less expensive clothing, sold as J.Crew Mercantile. (If you want the good stuff you’ll still have to go to either jcrew.com or put on your J.Crew shirt and J.Crew pants, slip into your J.Crew shoes, and walk to a real-live J.Crew.) The move comes as J.Crew looks for a new direction and Amazon makes a bigger push into fashion, having recently partnered with Chico’s, Calvin Klein, and Nike to sell their items online.

Earlier this year Morgan Stanley predicted that Amazon would be the top player in the U.S. apparel industry by the end of the year. It seems that J.Crew is of the “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” mindset, and frankly it’s hard to imagine anyone beating Amazon at this point, except maybe Bernie Sanders.