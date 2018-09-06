Don’t get along with your boss? Here’s how to have a successful one-on-one anyway

Whether you’ve been working for years or are just starting out, you know that having good one-on-one meetings with your boss is crucial for your success.

At best, these meetings can leave both you and your manager feeling productive, energized, and prepared for the week and work ahead. At worst, they can leave you feeling confused, drained, or even hopeless about the path forward. (Reading this article and realizing you don’t even have these on your calendar regularly? Here’s how to ask your boss to set up weekly check-ins.)

Here’s how to make the most of this time so you get what you need to get ahead.

Set an agenda

The most productive one-on-ones have some kind of structure that requires you to do some prep beforehand. Basically, don’t just show up and chat–you’ll lose precious time in rambling conversations.

Have a clear agenda–you can use this template to create one and send it to your boss before you meet.

Share important updates (but keep them quick)

It’s key to share any important updates with your manager–here’s what I did last week, here’s what I’m doing this week, here’s the result of X project–but be careful of spending too much time discussing these.

Prior to your one-on-one, consider what you want to get out of sharing updates. Remember that you don’t have to share everything in person–many things can be explained over email or Slack, or in passing over lunch.