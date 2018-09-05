Duped by Goop? You may be entitled to a refund

Goop is paying a price for its alternative methods. Gwyneth Paltrow’s wildly successful company has agreed to pay $145,000 in civil penalties to settle a lawsuit brought by 10 California counties that claim its product advertisements lacked reliable scientific evidence, reports the L.A. Times. Some customers are now able to seek refunds.

“It’s important to hold companies accountable for unsubstantiated claims, especially when the claims have the potential to affect women’s health,” Orange County district attorney Tony Rackauckas, whose office joined in on the lawsuit, said in a statement.

The three targeted products include the $66 Goop jade egg and $55 rose quartz egg, which are both still available for purchase. The jade variety promises to “increase sexual energy and pleasure” and help “connect the second chakra (the heart) and yoni for optimal self-love and well being.” Such claims have not gone over well with the greater medical community. Jen Gunter, an OB/GYN for Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco, called it “the biggest load of garbage” in an interview with The Washington Post.

The lawsuit also takes aim at $22 Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend, an “organic floral blend that assists in the clearing of guilt, shame, self-criticism, and blame.” The essential oils can supposedly be used to help prevent “shame spirals” that lead toward depressive states.

In a statement provided to Fast Company, Goop says there is “an honest disagreement about these claims,” but wanted to settle the matter quickly and amicably. The settlement, stressed a rep, does not indicate any liability on Goop’s part. The company reportedly did not receive any complaints regarding product claims, though is “happy to fully refund any goop customer who has purchased any of the challenged products.”

“Goop provides a forum for practitioners to present their views and experiences with various products like the jade egg. The law, though, sometimes views statements like this as advertising claims, which are subject to various legal requirements,” said Erica Moore, Goop’s chief financial officer, in the statement. “The Task Force assisted us in applying those laws to the content we published, and we appreciate their guidance in this matter as we move from a pioneer in this space to an established wellness authority.”

The not-so-fine print

It should be noted that Goop content often includes a disclaimer: “This article is not, nor is it intended to be, a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment, and should never be relied upon for specific medical advice.”