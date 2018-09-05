This guy put a big fake poster in McDonald’s for 51 days to make a point about diversity

YouTuber Jevh Maravilla recently revealed on Twitter that he and a friend snuck a fake-branded poster of themselves enjoying some McDonald’s fare onto an actual McDonald’s wall… for 51 unnoticed days. This week, they finally showed the world their culture-jamming masterpiece–an image of themselves eating beneath a poster of themselves eating, as though they’d always been at this McDonald’s, a couple of non-insane, corporeal Jacks Nicholson.

i noticed there was a blank wall at mcdonald’s so i decided to make this fake poster of me and my friend. It’s now been 51 days since i hung it up. pic.twitter.com/5OTf5aR4vm — JΞVH M (@Jevholution) September 3, 2018

According to Twitter, Maravilla’s reason for making the poster is that he simply noticed a blank wall in a McDonald’s and wanted to fill it.

Of course, there’s more to the story than that. In a how-we-did-it YouTube video about the project, Maravilla says that he was actually inspired by the dearth of Asian-American representation in McDonald’s posters. (And the abundance of it in the film Crazy Rich Asians.) Considering the PR this stunt is bound to generate, Fast Company is officially trading our Big Macs for popcorn tubs as we wait to hear how McDonald’s plans to diversify their posters going forward.

Have a look below at the video to find out how the two did the deed.