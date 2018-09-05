Serial’s third season will take on criminal justice in Cleveland

The latest season of the This American Life spinoff investigative series will dig into the inner workings of Cleveland’s criminal justice system. The first two episodes will debut on September 20, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly on Thursdays. It’ll be just like in the good old days when everyone would wake up early for the latest installment in host Sarah Koenig’s investigation into the 2000 conviction of Adnan Syed for the murder of his girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. (The show led to a judge’s ruling granting Syed a retrial, which remains pending.)

While few details are known about the upcoming season, one thing made clear by the press release is that it will follow a variety of stories and a few will span over two or even three episodes. Joining Koenig this season is reporter Emmanuel Dzotsi. The two spent more than a year in Cleveland and were given “extraordinary access” to the inner workings of the court system. They looked at cases small (weed possession) and large (felonies) to study how justice is meted out.

“Every case Emmanuel and I followed, there came a point where we thought: No, this can’t be how it works,” says Koenig. “And then we were like, Oh! Oh my god. This is how it works! This is how it happens! People who work in the system, or have been through the system, they know this. But millions more people do not. And for the past year, I’ve had this urgent feeling of wanting to kind of hold open the courthouse door, and wave people inside. Because things are happening—shocking things, fascinating things—in plain sight.”