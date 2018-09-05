Elon Musk goes all in, accusing Brit cave diver of being a child rapist

In the latest twist in Elon Musk’s insane battle between him and a British cave diver who he previously accused of being a “pedo,” Musk lashed out at the diver (and BuzzFeed News) in an email sent to the publication . Musk doubled down on his unfounded accusations against the diver:

“I suggest that you call people you know in Thailand, find out what’s actually going on and stop defending child rapists, you fucking asshole. He’s an old, single white guy from England who’s been traveling to or living in Thailand for 30 to 40 years, mostly Pattaya Beach, until moving to Chiang Rai for a child bride who was about 12 years old at the time.”

Musk prefaced the email with “off the record,” according to its recipient, tech report Ryan Mac, who tweeted out that he “did not agree to that condition. Off the record is a two-party agreement.”

Musk has been on an unhinged crusade against Vernon Unsworth, the British cave diver who was involved in the rescue of the trapped Thai boys, since Unsworth criticized Musk’s idea of rescuing the stuck children with a small submarine. First Musk accused Unsworth of being a “pedo,” then Musk apologized, then Musk again insinuated Unsworth was a “pedo,” and now in his latest emails to BuzzFeed News has upped that up to accusing Unsworth of being a full-blown child rapist.

BuzzFeed added that they could not locate any U.K. criminal records for Unsworth, 63, and also spoke with his current girlfriend of seven years, who said she was 40 years old.

In Musk’s email he also added:

“As for this alleged threat of a lawsuit, which magically appeared when I raised the issue (nothing was sent or raised beforehand), I fucking hope he sues me.”

Yeah, you can probably count on it.