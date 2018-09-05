Facebook sues Blackberry over allegedly stolen voice tech

The social media giant filed a lawsuit against the Canadian device maker in the U.S. District Court of Northern California on Tuesday, reports Bloomberg. At the heart of the lawsuit is what Facebook says is stolen voice messaging technology. Facebook is also alleging BlackBerry has infringed on some of its other patents relating to how mobile devices deliver video, audio, and graphics and how devices analyze GPS data. The lawsuit comes after BlackBerry sued Facebook in March for infringing on its mobile messaging patents, which it says Facebook stole to use in Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. BlackBerry has not yet publicly commented on Facebook’s lawsuit.