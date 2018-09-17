What executives from Facebook, Reddit, and more keep in their desks

You’ve probably heard that a messy desk is a sign of genius , and how great minds like Mark Twain managed to work through his clutter to reach literary heights (instead of sorting through his detritus). You’ve probably also heard that the reverse is true, and that a tidy workspace can practically guarantee you’ll be more productive because your brain doesn’t have to work so hard to find what’s really important amid the chaos.

Organized or not, there are certain things that people must have on or in their desks to make them work smarter, or simply to inspire them. We asked some executives about the things they keep close to hand, and why they can’t manage without them. Those who spend the bulk of their time on the road spilled the contents of their traveling bags that substitute as a desk to hold all those necessities.

Here’s what they told us.

A pencil with sentimental value: Steve Huffman, cofounder and CEO of Reddit

“If you open my top drawer, you’ll see a Bic pencil, which doesn’t sound out of the ordinary at first. But this one, which is wrapped around and around with decorative string, is something I bought at an entrepreneur event for young kids to learn how to market and sell products. It’s my belief that the biggest barrier keeping people from aiming high is the lack of realization that they can actually do so. These kids are learning early to trust that they can aim high, and having this in my desk is a reminder to take on even the most complicated or unprecedented ideas on Reddit’s mission to bringing community and belonging to everyone.”

A special good luck charm: Lisa Su, CEO of AMD

“I’m a little bit superstitious, but my mom is quite superstitious. She believes in Chinese feng shui. When the company wasn’t doing so well, I would often consult mom and say, ‘I’m not feeling so good about where the company is right now.’ So my mom sent me a little jade cylindrical box. It was supposed to bring me and the company good luck. It has three compartments, and one of them has a silver dollar in it. It’s been sitting on my desk for three years now [and the company continues to make gains].”

Everything!: Liz Wessel, CEO of WayUp

My desk is definitely the messiest desk at my office. I have everything from piles of paper that need to be organized, to pens in all colors (I like to switch it up), to clean napkins (you never know when you need one), to cards people have given me, and the list goes on. Of course, I also have a monitor that I almost never use, a tissue box that quickly gets empty in the winter, and a mouse that wirelessly connects to my laptop.

“Too much paper for 2018”: Jason Fudin, CEO and cofounder of WhyHotel

“I’m still a big drawings person (when it comes to architectural layouts) so too much paper for 2018 strewn across my desk. The drawers are actually tidier and are mostly just full of backup pairs of headphones. Headphones are probably my most important office amenity so I can drown out everyone’s conversations and make calls. Been on a Sam Smith kick since seeing him in concert, so luckily for everyone else at WhyHotel only I hear what’s playing. Also, unsalted nuts (brain food), receipts (I’m behind on expense reports), business cards, market update reports from real estate publications, and of course a monthly calendar of my son on the wall.”