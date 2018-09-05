Stay away from Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal at all costs, warns CDC

After issuing a recall for Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal in June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new warning advising everyone to stay away from the cereal at all costs. In June people had been infected with salmonella from coming in contact with the cereal, and now at least 30 more people have been infected, bringing the total up to at least 130 people. In its newest warning, the CDC says: