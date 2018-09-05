Stay away from Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal at all costs, warns CDC

After issuing a recall for Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal in June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new warning advising everyone to stay away from the cereal at all costs. In June people had been infected with salmonella from coming in contact with the cereal, and now at least 30 more people have been infected, bringing the total up to at least 130 people. In its newest warning, the CDC says:
- Retailers should not sell any Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. It could be contaminated with salmonella and make people sick. The Kellogg Company recalled Honey Smacks cereal on June 14, 2018.
- If you see Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal for sale, do not buy it. The FDA has become aware that recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal is still being offered for sale.
- Do not eat any Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal, regardless of package size or best-by date. Check your home for it and throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.
- Even if some of the cereal has been eaten and no one got sick, throw the rest of it away or return it for a refund.
In total, the 130 people who have been infected spanned 36 states and 34 of those people have been hospitalized. Thankfully, no deaths have been reported.