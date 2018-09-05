Here are 10 big questions lawmakers should ask Facebook and Twitter today

Hearing 1: The Senate Intelligence committee will talk to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg about how they propose to stop foreign entities like Russia from using their social platforms to influence U.S. elections, especially this November’s 2018 midterm elections. Top Google executives were also invited to testify, but the company offered its attorney, which the committee promptly refused. The committee’s ranking Democrat Mark Warner said an empty chair would be left out to mark the absence of a Google C-level executive.

Hearing 2: Later in the day, the House Energy and Commerce Committee will talk to Dorsey about recent allegations that Twitter, Facebook, and Google have shown a bias against conservatives in the way they present news and other content.

One D.C. source told me the afternoon hearing will be dominated by questions about Donald Trump’s claim last week that Google News surfaces mainly negative stories from liberal media about him, while down-ranking stories from conservative news sources. Past experience and other reports suggest that members of Congress will raise issues outside the topics in question. They may ask about anything from privacy to antitrust to the willingness of tech companies to engage with China.

Washington, for better or for worse, has warmed up to the idea of trying its hand at regulating tech, perhaps following in Europe’s footsteps. To tamp down that enthusiasm, the tech companies have some explaining to do. Dodges and smooth answers won’t cut it. These are some of the top questions Big Tech needs to answer.

Sandberg: Facebook has grown bigger than its founders ever thought possible. You’ve been so busy making money on advertising you’ve allowed foreign interests to use Facebook to mess up our elections. How are you going to convince us that you can balance your fiscal obligations with your civic duty to facilitate and preserve, or at the very least do no harm to, our democracy?

Sandberg: A New York Times article Tuesday said that Alex Jones and other purveyors of inflammatory speech have begun hiding in private groups on Facebook, where they can “speak more openly with less fear of being punished for incendiary posts.” You’ve been promoting the idea of groups, but how can you police secret groups to make sure your platforms aren’t being abused? Are you intending to transfer content moderation accountability to group moderators instead of investing more in content moderation? (This question was contributed by Jennifer Grygiel, an assistant professor at Syracuse University’s S. I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.)