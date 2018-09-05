Colin Kaepernick makes Nike seem more progressive than it is

Nike–a $34 billion company–knew exactly what it was doing when it put Colin Kaepernick’s face on its 30th anniversary “Just Do It” ad campaign, with the lines “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything” plastered across his face. Unlike the toxic workplace crisis that blindsided Nike earlier this year–in which female employees alleged that they had been systematically mistreated by their company–Nike was prepared for the backlash that would inevitably come when it incorporated Kaepernick into its branding.

Kaepernick is one of the most polarizing figures in America today, a human manifestation of just how divided the country has become in the Trump era. Two years ago, the NFL football player became a national figure when he decided to kneel during the United States national anthem to protest the racial injustice he believed had overtaken his country. This was during a time when the Black Lives Matter movement was a rising force in the country, and when white nationalists were openly expressing their support for Donald Trump.

Kaepernick’s behavior immediately triggered reactions from both sides of the political divide. Many progressives praised Kaepernick’s bravery, and stood beside him. Trump himself lashed out at Kaepernick, calling him disrespectful. People insulted Kaepernick on social media, walked out of stadiums during the national anthem, and refused to come to games. Eventually, Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers, only to find that no other team would hire him. (He filed a grievance against the NFL and its owners, arguing that they were colluding with one another not to hire him.)

Nike executives were closely watching all of this unfold. After all, Nike is interwoven with the sport of football: It makes all the game day uniforms for the league and recently renewed its contract for another eight years, bringing in revenues estimated at $1 billion. Standing by Kaepernick–rather than choosing to avoid controversy like the rest of the NFL–was a calculated move on Nike’s part, one that almost certainly involved long discussions in conference rooms, with executives weighing the pros and cons of the move. And the company would have predicted the negative reaction that would ensue. The backlash came quickly and furiously, from the viral videos of people torching their Nike sneakers to their stock price taking a tumble. The hashtag #BoycottNike and #JustBurnIt were trending all day Tuesday, after the new campaign was announced.

Here at Fast Company, a publication that supports progressive businesses fighting for positive social change, we think that Nike did the right thing. My colleague Jeff Beer makes the case that Nike is on the right side of history with this move (and that ultimately, this will be good for business). After all, the next generation of consumers are overwhelmingly liberal and progressive.

But here’s the thing: Nike has had a troubled year, and it is impossible to unmitigatedly embrace the company. In late April, the New York Times reported about a revolt inside Nike by women who claimed that they had been sexually harassed and assaulted, paid less than their male colleagues for similar work, and passed over for promotions. This led to the swift exodus of top male executives who either perpetrated these ills, or did nothing to prevent them. In July the company announced pay raises for 7,000 employees after an internal review, vindicating the women who complained about their treatment.

And this isn’t the only social justice issue Nike has had to reckon with. Over the years, the company has been criticized for its treatment of workers in factories across the world. As recently as last year, students were protesting at many American colleges because of stories about how the company was not allowing independent inspectors into its factories. Nike clarified to Fast Company that it still allowed third-party audits in its factories, but chose not to work with specific organizations that it claimed did not work collaboratively with large apparel brands. But this recent round of protests served to remind consumers of Nike’s vexed history when it comes to workers rights.