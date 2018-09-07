You can’t avoid your afternoon slump—here’s how to get through it

It happens to most of us. Somewhere between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day–at least on days when you’re not active– all your energy and drive disappears . At first, it hits you like a mini wave. You start to yawn a little bit, and your brain goes elsewhere, then all of a sudden your eyes become heavy and you have to use every ounce of willpower to keep them open.

What are you to do? After all, you need to wake up ASAP. The easiest thing to do would be to get a coffee, the closest sugar-laden baked goodie you can find, or an energy drink. After all, it’s quick fuel, right? Sure, you’ll probably get a little bump–but soon, you’ll find your sleepiness coming back and you’ll feel sick from the sugar.

When you do this, you’re trying to fight your biology. As inconvenient as it might be, there isn’t much you can do to prevent the afternoon slump from happening. There are, however, steps you can take to maximize your productivity during that time.

Our brains on midday drowsiness

When we fall asleep at night, our brain enters into unconsciousness by producing melatonin. Think of it like the key that starts the engine for sleep.

The body produces melatonin when our core body temperature reaches a high point, and then drops. That drop is a signal to the pineal gland to produce melatonin. Between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., most people experience a small decrease in core body temperature. This is your body’s way of telling you that you need a nap. If you’re lucky enough to have this option at work, take it! If not, you can mitigate its effect by doing the following.

Understand your chronotype

I’ve previously talked about how people are genetically predisposed to a particular “chronotype.” Based on the research, everyone’s sleep habits can be broken up into the following chronotypes: lions, bears, dolphins, or wolves (you can find more information on what each type entails here.) When you know what your chronotype is, you can usually predict when your mid-afternoon fatigue will hit. For example, lions tend to drowse off around 1 p.m., but wolves start to fade around 3 p.m.