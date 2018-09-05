6 things to know about rising-star Democrat Ayanna Pressley

Ayanna Pressley is poised to make history. The Boston city councilwoman just beat 10-term incumbent progressive Congressman Michael Capuano in the Democratic primary in Massachusetts, securing the Democratic nomination for Congress for Massachusetts’s 7th district. Since she will not face a Republican opponent in November’s midterm election, Pressley will most likely become the first African-American woman to represent Massachusetts in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Pressley’s surprise win is the latest in a series of victories for progressive candidates, many of whom are young or minority or both, and another sign that Democratic women are making major strides in political representation in 2018. “It seems like change is on the way,” Pressley told the crowd, per CNN. It sure does. Pressley’s upset victory mirrors that of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who unseated longtime incumbent Joseph Crowley in New York’s 14th Congressional primary.

Here are some things to know about Pressley: