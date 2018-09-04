840 new dictionary entries to help you speak better gen Z

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary has just added 840 new entries to our ever-expanding language, including adorbs , Instagramming , rando , TL;DR , GOAT , Latinx , avo , bingeable , time suck , hangry , salty (as in, salty ), bougie , and CBD . Basically, every word that you need to keep up a convo with the gen Z kiddos in your life—and generation Z was added to the dictionary, too.

There are also a bunch of new foodie terms to play in Scrabble, including guac, mocktails, zoodles, gochujang (that’s the Korean chili paste that accompanies bibimbap), mise en place, the French term familiar to anyone who watches Hell’s Kitchen, and flight, as in the craft beer tasting menu that your favorite hophead downs at the brewery.

The dictionary isn’t just an internet translation guide for the Olds, though. It has also added an important batch of science terms like acephalgic migraine, bashful bladder and shy bladder, biohacking, fintech, nanobot, and parusis, and haptics, which is the science of touch, which is behind the good vibration of a smartphone responding to your finger touch.

Also, someone please alert spellcheck that supermoon has been added to the dictionary so it can quit doling out the squiggly red line of shame.