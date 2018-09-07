Late capitalism finally has its own typeface

Brands are usually the ones hijacking typefaces for their own benefit, but the design studio Hello Velocity has reversed the trend with a funny exercise in type design: A complete typeface made out of famous logos.

The mere fact that the designers could easily find 76 recognizable brands to stand in for every letter of the alphabet, including uppercase and lowercase glyphs, plus the numbers from 0 to 10, underlines how saturated by branding our world is today. There’s Tesla, Facebook, Google, Visa, 7-Eleven, and of course, the epitome of e-commerce and needless consumerism, Amazon. Given the company’s previous work, which includes sharp criticism of McDonald’s and Tinder, the typeface–called Brand New Roman–seems like a clear critique of capitalism.

The company even managed to throw in a clever “ligature” in a wink to its own branding. If you type “H” (Honda) and “I” (IBM), the typeface will automatically join the two letters with Hello Velocity’s own logo–a lowercase “hi” in a circle–bringing the critique full circle (pun intended).

If you want to play with Brand New Roman, head over to the firm’s website to download the font.