Nike’s Colin Kaepernick ad is on the right side of history–and business

By making Colin Kaepernick one of the faces of its new ad campaign, Nike has perhaps taken the most significant political stand in its almost 50-year history.

Why?

Kaepernick–thanks to his leading role in initiating the kneeling protests against police brutality and racial injustice before NFL games–is one of the most divisive figures in sports, and that was before he became a . . . well, political football in the hands of President Donald Trump and his racialized conflation of this civil rights display with a jingoistic attack on flag waving.

The sidelined quarterback has reportedly been with Nike all this time, even though no team has signed him since the end of the 2016 season, so it appears that the Swoosh, one of the most powerful U.S. brands worldwide, simply decided to pick a team in the Trump Bowl.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Nike, though, is a complex, global business with $36 billion in revenue in its most recent fiscal year, so it did not solely make a political or social-justice decision. This is business. First of all, the bulk of Nike-sponsored athletes are young and black, so the company is already aligned with Kaep’s issue and why it matters. LeBron James, the company’s most popular endorsee, is someone who has not shied away from picking a fight with Trump–and winning. James turned around Trump’s first attack into perhaps the most succinct retort of the Trump Era (“U bum”), and he took the Laura Ingraham insult that he “shut up and dribble” to illustrate that culture and sports are inextricably linked while also turning it into a TV show.

Perhaps almost as important as the internal audience it needs to serve, Nike is an athletic apparel company. “Just do it” is supposed to symbolize pushing the bounds of athletic performance, not watching cable news all day, tweeting from the toilet, or reserving your finite amount of energy by, say, using a golf cart rather than walk during yet another round on the links.