News Deeply has laid off staff members and is cutting some of its publications

News Deeply , the impact journalism media company founded by ABC News and Bloomberg Television correspondent by Lara Setrakian, is reportedly cutting some of its staff. This was first announced by one of its editors impacted by the changes:

So in some personal news…I’m sad to say that Friday was my last day as deputy managing editor of Oceans Deeply. This is because News Deeply has halted publication on several of its platforms and had to let go of a bunch of staff. (Thread) — Jessica Leber (@jessleber) September 4, 2018

Setrakian has confirmed the layoffs to me.

For the last three-plus years, News Deeply was trying out a different model for beat reporting. It launched a series of “platforms” focused on specific subjects that reporters could dig deep into. They included Oceans Deeply, Refugees Deeply, Peacekeeping Deeply, Water Deeply, Women’s Advancement Deeply, and Malnutrition Deeply.

The idea behind the model was that each subject was sorely under-reported, and a group of readers would benefit from more nuanced and constant coverage of the subjects. And the sites were known for great–often unsung–reporting. For example, Women’s Advancement Deeply reported that the Trump administration showed opposition to a W.H.O. measure in support of breast feeding a month before the New York Times covered it.

It seems some of these platforms haven’t been working out as well as planned. Now the website only displays three platforms: Refugees Deeply, Women’s Advancement Deeply, and Waters Deeply. When users navigate to the other platforms, they are met with an announcement that the sites are “pausing publication.” And it seems at least some of the staff associated with these sub-publications have been laid off. It’s unclear how many people were impacted.

The three websites that remain have funding pleas at the bottom of their home pages.

In an email statement, Setrakian confirmed the site changes to me. She went on to write that the company’s model “allows us to pop up and fold down thematic platforms.” But she added, “it’s always sad for us to see any of them go dark. Letting go of colleagues when that happens is the hardest part of my job as a CEO.”