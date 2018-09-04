3 ways to track Tropical Storm Gordon

The National Hurricane Center said today that Tropical Storm Gordon is moving slowly toward the northern Gulf coast and is expected to make landfall tonight. The storm, which currently has sustained winds of about 65 mph, could strengthen to become a hurricane as it makes its way across the warm Gulf waters .

As of Tuesday morning, a hurricane warning was in effect for the mouth of Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida Border. A tropical storm warning was effect for west of the mouth of the Pearl River to east of Morgan City, Louisiana, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas, and also the Alabama-Florida border to Okaloosa-Walton County Line.