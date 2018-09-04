3 ways to track Tropical Storm Gordon

The National Hurricane Center said today that Tropical Storm Gordon is moving slowly toward the northern Gulf coast and is expected to make landfall tonight. The storm, which currently has sustained winds of about 65 mph, could strengthen to become a hurricane as it makes its way across the warm Gulf waters.
As of Tuesday morning, a hurricane warning was in effect for the mouth of Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida Border. A tropical storm warning was effect for west of the mouth of the Pearl River to east of Morgan City, Louisiana, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas, and also the Alabama-Florida border to Okaloosa-Walton County Line.
If you’re looking to track the storm’s path and latest prediction models online, there are plenty of good resources. I’ve rounded up a few options below:
- CNN’s Live Hurricane Tracker.
- The Weather Channel’s Hurricane Central.
- NOAA’s dedicated Gordon page.
Atlantic Ocean -NASA Finds Tropical Storm Gordon’s Strength East of Its Center
After drenching south Florida, #TropicalStormGordon moved into the eastern Gulf of Mexico and is headed to the northwest… Story>
https://t.co/Mkaymb4xWI pic.twitter.com/7OIpfNf214
— NASAHurricane (@NASAHurricane) September 4, 2018