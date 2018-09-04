Hey Alexa, when is Ed Sheeran playing the Hollywood Bowl?

Amazon’s virtual assistant can help music fans find out details about upcoming concerts, according to USA Today. To try it out, simply ask Alexa who is playing at, for instance, Barclays Center in Brooklyn or the Fonda Theater in L.A. and Alexa will rattle off the listings. If you want to know the start time for that Offspring cover band playing at the Garden, Alexa may be able to tell you that, too. As USA Today notes, Alexa isn’t perfect, and users may have to “rephrase your question a few times” before stumbling on the correct variation that unlocks the answer.

Still, according to USA Today‘s testers, Alexa fared far better than either Siri, which had to pull up web pages, or Google’s Assistant, which was “confused.” So go ahead and ask Alexa when Maroon 5 or Train or Two Door Cinema Club are playing near you—and hopefully, it won’t laugh at you too much before sharing details.