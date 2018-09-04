“Handmaids” are protesting at Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing

Sometimes no words are all the words you need to get your point across. Such as it was this morning, when dozens of women dressed in bright red robes and large white head covers silently met Brett Kavanaugh and the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington.

Women dressed in Handmaid’s Tale costumes outside day 1 of the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing —> pic.twitter.com/jwaLXmcU3S — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 4, 2018

Handmaid’d Tale style protestors outside Kavanaugh SCOTUS hearing. Watch my reports live from DC on #7News pic.twitter.com/LFpw4TogeE — Dan Hausle (@dhausleon7) September 4, 2018

Kavanaugh is Trump’s nominee to join the Supreme Court. He would replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his plans to retire earlier this summer. Now, the nominee will face off with lawmakers about whether he’s fit to fill the vacancy.

One of the big questions surrounding Kavanaugh is how he would vote on cases related to Roe vs. Wade. Given that he’s Trump’s nominee, many people on the left are fearful he would vote to weaken or overturn the law. He has only reportedly made one comment about it, supposedly telling a Maine senator that it is “settled law.”

Still, many are fearful about his potential presence on the court, and so protestors donned clothes that looked like Margaret Atwood’s characters from The Handmaid’s Tale, a story about women living in a totalitarian society where they are afforded no freedom or agency. We’ll see if lawmakers heed these women’s warnings.

You can watch the hearings here.