How to watch the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings online

In just a few days Brett Kavanaugh may be confirmed for a lifetime appointment on the U.S. Supreme Court. Before that happens, though, he must sit through confirmation hearings in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, as Republicans work to confirm President Trump’s second Supreme Court nominee as quickly as possible and Democrats vie for more time to vet Kavanaugh and his belief about whether a sitting president can be indicted.

Last month, Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating campaign finance laws and some see the president as an un-indicted co-conspirator.

On Friday, the White House said it would not release 100,000 records from Kavanaugh’s time in the Bush White House on the basis of presidential privilege. Then on Monday afternoon, 42,000 pages of documents about Kavanaugh were released, according to CBS News, and Democrats urged that the proceedings be delayed so they could review the documents before the confirmation hearings. Yet the Republican-led Congress insisted the hearings go on.

The first day of the hearings began at 9:30 a.m. EDT and the proceedings are expected to last three to four days. If you have a strong stomach and an even stronger belief that democracy demands participation, even if that just means watching online to see if protests erupt, here’s how to watch the confirmation hearings:

Tune into a scheduled live-stream on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee’s website here.

It will also be live-streamed on C-SPAN here and on multiple YouTube channels, including here, and on C-SPAN’s YouTube channel, which is posted below.