3D printing isn’t as green as you think

Over the past decade, 3D printing has captured the imagination of the general public, engineers, and environmental visionaries. It has been hailed as both a revolution in manufacturing and an opportunity for dramatic environmental improvement .

3D printing has two key attributes that lead enthusiasts to call it a “green” technology. First, many 3D-printing systems generate very little waste, unlike conventional manufacturing techniques such as injection molding, casting, stamping, and cutting. Second, 3D printers in homes, stores, and community centers can use digital designs to make products onsite, reducing the need to transport products to end users.

However, there is limited quantitative analysis of the environmental performance of 3D printing. Much of it focuses only on energy used during production, rather than including impacts from raw materials production, use of the product itself, or waste management. To fill this gap, we organized a special issue of Yale University’s Journal of Industrial Ecology. We found that excitement around the possibilities for dramatic environmental improvements needs to be moderated with an understanding of the technology, how it would be implemented, and its current state of development.

Mainly for industry

Most consumers who have seen 3D printers know them as small, boxy machines similar to ink-jet printers. Those systems can make simple products such as doorstops, bottle openers, and shopping bag handles, typically from a single material.

In fact, 3D printing is a family of technologies used mainly in industry, where it is called additive manufacturing. These systems produce objects, based on digital information, by adding successive layers of materials. These items are then further processed and assembled into products such as jet engine components, hearing aids, medical implants, and numerous different types of complex parts for industrial equipment. Additive manufacturing thus is a complement to conventional manufacturing processes, not a substitute for them.

Industry has used additive manufacturing for several decades to create prototypes for use in product design and production planning. Now the technologies are becoming more sophisticated, and are being used to make end-use parts and products.

Additive manufacturing is especially useful for making custom parts and small batches of complex objects at less cost than conventional manufacturing, which often requires time-consuming and expensive preparation of production equipment.