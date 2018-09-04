Aretha Franklin’s funeral was oddly scandal-ridden. Here’s what happened.

Although the performances and many of the remembrances at Greater Grace Temple church that day were excellent, and everyone’s hat game was super on-point, a pair of scandalous incidents has left a lingering fog of unpleasantness over the funeral. Aretha Franklin deserved better than this.

Let’s start with the handsy, culturally insensitive bishop. While interacting with Ariana Grande after her performance, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III decided to make a hacky joke about her name. “When I saw Ariana Grande on the program,” he said, “I thought that was a new something at Taco Bell.” Even if he had somehow been unaware of Grande’s household-name status, Ellis probably should’ve been able to infer she was a person of note from the fact that she was there to perform “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” at Aretha Franklin’s homegoing, and not made a juvenile joke about her name. (As a general rule, though, maybe don’t make ethnic jokes about anyone’s name during a funeral?) Ellis wasn’t finished awkwarding up the event yet, though, it soon turned out. Once he pulled the singer into an embrace, some eagle-eyed viewers couldn’t help notice that his hand was clearly resting on Grande’s right breast.

A bishop accused of groping Ariana Grande at Aretha Franklin's funeral apologized https://t.co/6DUjEF4uxu pic.twitter.com/HsW6chn0qU — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 2, 2018

Although the bishop eventually apologized for both the Taco Bell joke and the groping, it wasn’t until after the image of him with his hand on a squirming Ariana Grande circulated heavily around Twitter for a full day. The mini-scandal even spawned its own micro-scandal when actor Mike Colter (Luke Cage) responded to a Trevor Noah tweet about the incident thusly: “Now THIS is how you shoot your shot! Zero F***s!” The actor quickly realized his tweet was not going over well and deleted it, eventually apologizing that his intended sarcasm had come off as an explicit endorsement of the bishop’s inappropriate touching. Who could have predicted any other interpretation of his tweet?

The other moment that threatened to overshadow the rest of the funeral was the eulogy by Rev. Jasper Williams Jr, which went on for an excruciating 51 minutes. Not only did Williams go way off-topic, but at times he expressed beliefs that seemed antithetical to Franklin’s, whom he only mentioned intermittently. Williams, the pastor of Salem Bible Church in Atlanta, at one point described the idea of children being raised without a “provider” father and a “nurturer” mother as “abortion after birth.” One person who might’ve disagreed with this diagnosis and phrasing is Aretha Franklin, who was a single mother of four.

Elsewhere is in his eulogy, Williams blamed integration and the civil rights movement for gutting the system where black-owned small businesses can thrive. His controversial comments hit a fever pitch, though, when he regurgitated some stale Republican talking points regarding “black-on-black crime,” four words that had no business being uttered at all during Aretha Franklin’s funeral.