Ask yourself these questions before giving honest feedback

Giving someone negative feedback, even when it’s requested, can be uncomfortable. You never know how well your input will be received, and you don’t know what the person will do once they have the information. But people can’t grow unless they know where their gap areas are, says Cheryl Hyatt, partner at Hyatt-Fennell Executive Search .

“It’s important for an employee or candidate to understand why they weren’t moved forward or what they need to do to take the next step in their career,” she says. “Honest feedback is critical, but how that feedback is relayed is more important.”

Before you dive into the truth (as you see it), ask yourself these four questions:

1. What does the person really want to know?

Clarify with the person what they want to know, so you don’t confuse a request for a status update with request for feedback.

“Listing everything you find problematic about a project will not be productive if the person isn’t ready for that information,” says Hyatt. “Read between the lines to suss out what they are actually seeking. A request for feedback might actually be a request for help or approval.”

2. What is my most important observation?

Instead of providing a long list of criticisms, decide what you have to say that offers the most value to the other person.