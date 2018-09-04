Watch Monica Lewinsky walk out of TV interview when asked about Clinton affair

Monica Lewinsky abruptly ended a television interview on Channel 2 in Jerusalem when asked whether she expects a personal apology from Bill Clinton over their decades-old scandal. Upon hearing the question, Lewinsky picked up her mic and said, “I’m so sorry, I’m not going to be able to do this.”

Lewinsky, who has long been an anti-bullying advocate, said the reason she walked off the stage was that the question was a “blatant disregard” of a pre-interview agreement upon the topics to be discussed. Taking to Twitter, Lewinsky said, “I left because it is more important than ever for women to stand up for themselves and not allow others to control their narrative.”

You can see the full (and very short) interview below.