Amazon launches Hindi-language version of its website and app

The new Hindi localization of its website and app is available in India, reports Reuters . The new site is an aggressive move to gain leverage over India’s other e-tailers including Flipkart, Snapdeal, and Paytm Mall–none of which offer a Hindi-language website.

Announcing the new localizations, Manish Tiwary, VP of category management at Amazon India, said, “What we believe is, Amazon.in in Hindi is a critical step to actually address the next 100 million customers.”

In total, over half a billion people, or 53% of the population, speak Hindi in India, according to data compiled by Wikipedia. That trounces the number of people there who speak English, which is only around 125 million, or 12% of the population. As Reuters points out, “the move to launch a Hindi app and website could give Amazon access to tens of millions of new customers in India’s small towns and villages.”