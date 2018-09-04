Microsoft has turned the Xbox into a subscription service

The company has unveiled a new business model for the Xbox: a subscription plan known as “ Xbox All Access .” The new subscription model will allow customers to go to their local Microsoft store and buy either the Xbox One X console or the Xbox One S console for no upfront cost. Instead they’ll sign up for a 24-month subscription plan.

It’ll cost subscribers $34.99 a month to get the Xbox One X console and $21.99 a month to get the less-powerful Xbox One S console. Both subscriptions also include 24 months of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold. At the end of the 24-month plan, subscribers will be able to keep paying for the units, but upgrade to the latest ones available at the time for no additional cost.

It’s important to note that anyone can still buy either Xbox console outright, but with the new subscription service it seems Microsoft thinks there is enough of a market willing to lock in to a recurring subscription plan–much like many people do for their smartphones.