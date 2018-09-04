Is this what Apple’s new iPad Pro will look like?

Apple is holding its annual fall event next week where we are certain to see new iPhones unveiled–and also probably new iPads. While the look of the new iPhones has already been leaked (spoiler: they look the same), it’s unknown what the new iPad Pros, with their rumored thinner bezels and Face ID might look like. But now the website MySmartPrice has mocked up renders based on leaked schematics that visualize what the new iPad Pro will look like.
As you can see in the video, the thin bezels are definitely there, but what’s interesting is, based on the leaked schematics, the new iPad Pros will feature flat edges, much like the iPhone 4 had. Of course, only Apple knows if the leaked schematics are legit–and thus if this rendering is accurate. The rest of us will need to wait until Wednesday, September 12, to find out.