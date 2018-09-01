Watch Meghan McCain’s emotional and frank eulogy at her father’s funeral

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Senator John McCain, delivered a teary and at times frank speech during her father’s memorial service in Washington, D.C., this morning, calling her father “a great man,” and not failing to take a swipe at President Trump.

“We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness,” McCain said, “the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice, nor the opportunistic appropriations of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served,” she said.

Canada’s Global News has a full clip of the eulogy on its YouTube page. The video is also embedded below. You can find the full transcript over at Vox.com.