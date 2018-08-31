The former Enron CEO served less jail time than some convicted for marijuana

The former Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling is out of jail after serving an 11-year sentence. He was convicted of felony charges related to the company’s infamous collapse, costing thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in retirement savings.

Originally sentenced to 24 years, later reduced to 14, Skilling is now leaving the minimum security prison he resided in for more than a decade to live in a halfway house.

He was found guilty for a scheme that deceived shareholders about company performance while enriching executives. Skilling served more time than any other Enron executive, but his sentence was shorter than that of many who’ve been convicted of lesser crimes: numerous cases have been reported about people–predominantly black men–serving more than 10 years on minor marijuana convictions.