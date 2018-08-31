Robert Mueller is zeroing in on someone with ties to Cambridge Analytica

Patten has worked with Russian nationals and has helped pro-Russian political movements. He also, Vox writes, has ties to the controversial political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica:

Intriguingly, Patten is also tied to the controversial political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. Patten told the Daily Beast earlier this year that he worked with the company in its 2014 U.S. elections work and on “several overseas campaigns.”

Cambridge later did work for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and came under investigative scrutiny for, among other things, its use of Facebook data. Mueller’s team reportedly looked into Cambridge Analytica in their Russia probe, but has not charged any matter related to the firm.