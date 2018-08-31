A who’s who of famous guests honor Aretha Franklin at her homegoing

One look at the program for Aretha Franklin’s funeral and it’s easy to see just how far-reaching her influence was –not only as a musician, but as a Civil Rights activist as well.

Franklin’s funeral—her homegoing—began earlier this morning at Greater Grace Temple church in Detroit, where a who’s who of noted speakers and performers gathered to pay their last respects to the Queen of Soul. Watch Franklin’s homegoing service here and see who’s there below:

Performers:

Ariana Grande

Stevie Wonder

Faith Hill

Ronald Isley

Chaka Khan

Fantasia

Jennifer Hudson

Yolanda Adams

Shirley Caesar

The Clark Sisters

Jennifer Holliday

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard

Marvin Sapp

The Williams Brothers

Vanessa Bell Armstrong

Audrey DuBois Harris

Alice McAllister Tillman

Edward Franklin

Aretha Franklin Orchestra

Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

Noted speakers

Bishop T.D. Jakes

Eric Holder

Bill Clinton

Rev. Al Sharpton

Rev. Jesse Jackson

Tyler Perry

Cicely Tyson

Clive Davis

Smokey Robinson