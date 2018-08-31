A who’s who of famous guests honor Aretha Franklin at her homegoing

One look at the program for Aretha Franklin’s funeral and it’s easy to see just how far-reaching her influence was–not only as a musician, but as a Civil Rights activist as well.
Franklin’s funeral—her homegoing—began earlier this morning at Greater Grace Temple church in Detroit, where a who’s who of noted speakers and performers gathered to pay their last respects to the Queen of Soul. Watch Franklin’s homegoing service here and see who’s there below:
Performers:
Ariana Grande
Stevie Wonder
Faith Hill
Ronald Isley
Chaka Khan
Fantasia
Jennifer Hudson
Yolanda Adams
Shirley Caesar
The Clark Sisters
Jennifer Holliday
Tasha Cobbs-Leonard
Marvin Sapp
The Williams Brothers
Vanessa Bell Armstrong
Audrey DuBois Harris
Alice McAllister Tillman
Edward Franklin
Aretha Franklin Orchestra
Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir
Noted speakers
Bishop T.D. Jakes
Eric Holder
Bill Clinton
Rev. Al Sharpton
Rev. Jesse Jackson
Tyler Perry
Cicely Tyson
Clive Davis
Smokey Robinson