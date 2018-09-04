Impress your new boss by asking these 6 questions

Starting a new job is all about making a good first impression . You have this amazing opportunity to start over—to build strong relationships and set your new career in the right direction—so don’t just enter your new office prepared to do the bare minimum or the same old routine you did before.

This also means asking a lot of questions as soon as you get started. You may think it makes you sound annoying or stupid, but it’s actually a great way to quickly understand the inner workings of your new company and also get on your boss’s good side. (Plus, science says it actually makes you sound smart.)

While there are no bad questions, there are some that will boost your reputation better than others. For example, these six are worth asking in the first few days and weeks if you want to get ahead.

1. “How are you doing?”

First off, this shouldn’t be a one-time question. In fact, you should be asking this regularly of your new boss, if not daily. (And hopefully, they’re asking the same of you.)

Why? Your boss is probably very busy, very stressed, or in some instances feels ignored or underappreciated, so making them feel noticed is an instant plus for you. And it gives them a chance to open up. This could lead to more transparency and even more opportunity for you to get involved.

Look, I’m aware that not every boss is going to take this kind of question and immediately become your confidante. But at the very least it’s a nice thing to ask, and that’s easy brownie points right there.

