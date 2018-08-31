Senator wants FTC to investigate Google again

Utah Senator Orrin Hatch (R) has penned a letter to the Federal Trade Commission asking the governing body to “reconsider the competitive effects of Google’s conduct in search and digital advertising,” reports ArsTechnica. It has been six years since the FTC last investigated Google, doing so in 2012 and, before that, in 2010. Then, the FTC’s commissioners overruled the FTC’s own competition unit in urging a lawsuit against the company for unfair practices. But as Senator Hatch points out in his letter, that decision was partly taken due to the expectation that Apple would become a “strong mobile advertising network,” which never happened.