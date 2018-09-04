You’ve just experienced a presentation nightmare, what now?

One of my clients recently told me about a recurring nightmare: She was presenting to 300 top executives, and suddenly she saw herself fainting. I asked her, “Why do you think you’re having that dream?”

She tells me, “Because I actually fainted. How can I get beyond that image of myself?”

It happens. You can be the best public speaker in the world but have a bad day or two when everything goes wrong. When that happens to you, it can feel like nothing you do will make up for what you just experienced. But there is a way to bounce back with confidence and composure–here’s how.

Breathe

No, I don’t mean, “Take a big breath.” You’ve probably heard that countless times, and you might have found that it doesn’t do you any good. When you take a big breath, you hold it, you freeze, and your anxiety builds. That’s not going to help.

Instead, try letting your stomach out and exhale to a four-count, slowly. Then do that again, but gentler, releasing about 10-15% of your oxygen. Initially, it won’t feel like you’re breathing, but the air will automatically come in through your nose, and your body will respond naturally. Eventually, you’ll start to feel in control of your breathing–and you’ll feel yourself transition from a state of fear to a natural flow.

Related: This is why your brain hates public speaking so much

Find a rhythm

Picture this: It’s a beautiful, sunny day and you’re walking along the beach, up a mountain path or across an open field. You’re not in a hurry to go anywhere, and you’re moving steadily. It’s comfortable and calming.