Time’s Up on Woody Allen’s next movie: Amazon has shelved it

Page Six has reported that Amazon Studios is indefinitely shelving A Rainy Day in New York, a film that stars the vocally remorseful Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Hall, along with Selena Gomez, Jude Law, and Elle Fanning. Allen and the cast shot the film last fall, just before everyone in the world remembered that sexual abuse is bad. With Allen’s last film, Wonder Wheel, having tanked at the box office, and with Dylan Farrow’s allegations against the filmmaker finally being taken more seriously, Amazon must sense the animosity that will greet the next Woody Allen movie. Despite being locked into a five picture-deal with the director since 2016, an Amazon spokesman said of A Rainy Day in New York, “No release date has ever been set for the film.” Now that it’s no longer slated to arrive in 2018, this will be the first year without a new Woody Allen movie since 1981.

The new film appears to share the same unreleased fate as Louis C.K.’s I Love You, Daddy, which was shelved last year after its creator admitted to sexual harassment. Fittingly enough, one of the main characters in I Love You, Daddy is based on Woody Allen.