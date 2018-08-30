Leaked images show much larger Apple Watch display, iPhones branded “XS”

The Apple blog 9to5 Mac says it has obtained leaked images and information on some of the main products to be debuted at Apple’s September 12 press event, which was just announced today.

The most interesting leak is a new image of the Apple Watch Series 4, which features a considerably larger screen area. Various publications had reported previously that the new Watch would be roughly the same size, but would have less bezel and more display area. If the leaked image is legit, this appears to be true.

The image shows a new Watch face that contains more information and imagery than the faces we’ve seen for previous Watches. The new Watch will also work with existing Watch bands, 9to5 Mac reports.

iPhone XS?

Apple is expected to announce two OLED-screened phones and one less expensive LED screened iPhone on September 12. 9to5 Mac‘s image appears to show the two OLED phones–one with a 5.8-inch display, the other with a 6.5-inch display. The phones will be branded as “iPhone XS,” the blog reports. The image also highlights the availability of gold as one color choice.

Apple doubled down on controlling the growing problem of leaks in the past year, but big chunks of news about new products continue to find their way to the media. This can eliminate much of the surprise factor from Apple’s once-great press events. Leaks also disrespect the designers and engineers whose blood and sweat went into the new devices (unless I’m the one fielding the leaks, and then it’s called a “scoop”).