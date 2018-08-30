Foreign born? Bank of America might just freeze your account

Every day the experience of being a non-citizen or person of color in the United States seems to be getting more Kafka-esque. For example, today an article in the Miami Herald described an influx of legal non-citizens in the country discovering their bank accounts frozen for no apparent reason.

A man named Saeed Moshfegh had been studying in Florida for seven years and used a Bank of America account for his finances. Twice a year, he was asked to produce certain documents to prove his legal status. Then, Bank of America asked for different documentation that he could not provide. When he was unable to, the bank froze his account. Moshfegh reportedly couldn’t pay his rent as a result.

Apparently, this was not an isolated incident. Other Bank of America customers around the country who were questioned about their legal or citizenship status also found that they were unable to access their accounts, according to the report.

The bank told the Miami Herald that it has not changed its policies regarding documentation. I reached out to the bank for comment as well, and will update if I hear back.

But this is just another example of the hurdles that non-citizens–or even those suspected of being non-citizens–experience every day. Yesterday, news broke that the United States is denying citizens’ passports because they were suspected of faking birth certificates. In other words, legal citizens who were born in this country are now in limbo because their own country claims they forged their documents. Many of these people are non-white and are being put in immigration detention centers and even being threatened with deportation.

Such developments show how bleak things have become in this country. Citizens are facing increased hardships, simply because the U.S. believes they may be foreign. And companies like Bank of America aren’t helping.

You can read the full Miami Herald story here.