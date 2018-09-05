This tool shows exactly how to reduce a state’s prison population

In the conversation around lowering the prison population in the United States–which incarcerates people at the highest rate in the world –one solution always floats to the top: decriminalizing drugs . In the U.S., police arrest around 1.5 million people per year on drug offenses, 80% of which are detained for possession alone. Rolling back penalties for drug-related activities would allow the money saved on incarcerating people to instead go toward rehabilitation programs and mental health assistance, which have shown to be drastically more effective at addressing root causes of drug use than putting someone in a cage.

But would drug decriminalization substantially reduce the overall prison population? The question is more complicated than it seems when accounting for the radically different ways individual states incarcerate people.

In Arizona, for instance, where drug laws are more punitive, reducing admissions for drug-related offenses by 50% would drive down the prison population by 11.7%. In California, where drug laws are already more progressive, this would result in just a 1.5% decrease.

To help policymakers at the state level understand the various levers they could pull to reduce their respective prison populations–and how effective those levers would be–the Urban Institute has released the Prison Population Forecaster, an interactive tool that models how different policies would impact state prison populations up until the year 2025. To build the tool, Bryce Peterson, lead researcher on the project, pulled publicly available data from the National Corrections Reporting Project, which is collected by the Bureau of Justice Statistics annually from various corrections departments across the country. While the data is fairly robust, Peterson says, some states, like Arkansas and Hawaii, do not report enough data to be included.

In the forecaster, you can use a drop-down menu to manipulate both prison admissions and length of stay based on category of offense. Under the drug offenses category, for instance, researchers can use a sliding scale to either increase or decrease the number of people imprisoned for possession, trafficking, or other offenses, and also decide how to adjust the length of sentence for each crime. There are similar options for violent offenses, property offenses, and other categories like DWI and disruptions to the public order. (Though also note that because of overcharging by prosecutors, the crimes you reduce in the tool may have little to do with what the incarcerated person actually did.)

As the admission rate and length of stay for each type of offense changes, a graph in the center of the Forecaster page adjusts to show how the state’s prison population would change in response. The biggest reductions in prison populations across states, Peterson found, came from reducing sentences for violent offenses. “If your end goal is to reduce the prison population or slow down mass incarceration, the main way you’re going to be to do that is to address long sentences for violent crimes,” Peterson says. That, he found, would also save states money: The Forecaster also calculates an estimate of how much money a state will either save, or have to earmark, following the adjustments.

“Criminal justice reform is a big conversation now,” says Bryce Peterson, lead researcher on the Forecaster for the Urban Institute. “We saw this tool as a way to help guide that conversation.” For policymakers, the tool functions as a way to test the efficacy of their proposed solutions before they take effect–and for regular citizens, it’s a useful way to understand the potential effects of a policy they might be voting on at some point.