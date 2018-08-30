advertisement
Here’s a rundown of all the smart speakers announced at IFA 2018

By Jared Newman1 minute Read

Speaker makers are lining up behind Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa at the IFA conference in Berlin, with companies announcing a slew of new voice-controlled speakers. Here’s a rundown:

  • Bose’s Home Speaker 500 ($400), Soundbar 500 ($550), and Soundbar 700 ($800) will all have Alexa built-in. The company eventually plans to add other voice assistants and Apple’s AirPlay 2, which allows for Siri controls from separate iOS devices or HomePods.
  • Marshall is getting into smart speakers with the $300 Acton II and $400 Stanmore II, both of which support Alexa voice controls and take design cues from the company’s iconic guitar amps. Google Assistant support is coming later this year.
  • Soundcore by Anker is making an Alexa version of its Flare water-resistant Bluetooth speaker. There’s no word on price yet.
  • Libratone is creating an Alexa-enabled sequel to its stylish Zipp and Zipp Mini speakers, which support both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and also work with AirPlay 2. The Zipp 2 and Mini 2 will be available for £279 and £229, respectively.
  • Riva plans to sell a $200 Alexa speaker with an optional battery pack and a larger $450 speaker.
  • On the Google Assistant side, Sony is launching a rugged, voice-controlled Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speaker with up to 16 hours of battery life for $300.
  • Despite being owned by Samsung (which has its own voice assistant ambitions), Harmon Kardon is throwing support behind Google Assistant with the $600 Citation 500 speaker.
  • Bang & Olufsen is going the ultra-premium route with a pair of metallic, cylindrical Google Assistant speakers. The BeoSound 1 is a $1750 portable Google Assistant speaker whose docking station costs an extra $175, while the non-portable Beosound 2 costs 2,250. Both will also support AirPlay 2.

As a whole, the announcements show how voice control is becoming increasingly common, even in speakers not made by Amazon and Google. Apple isn’t exactly being left out–you can still use Siri on a separate device to control speakers that have AirPlay 2 support–but it’s a second-class citizen on the growing number of speakers with other voice assistants built-in.

