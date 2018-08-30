Here’s a rundown of all the smart speakers announced at IFA 2018

Speaker makers are lining up behind Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa at the IFA conference in Berlin, with companies announcing a slew of new voice-controlled speakers. Here’s a rundown:

As a whole, the announcements show how voice control is becoming increasingly common, even in speakers not made by Amazon and Google. Apple isn’t exactly being left out–you can still use Siri on a separate device to control speakers that have AirPlay 2 support–but it’s a second-class citizen on the growing number of speakers with other voice assistants built-in.