Neil deGrasse Tyson’s breaks down the link between scientific innovation and war

In 2001, the U.S. aerospace industry was in dire straits. The number of contractors, like Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin, had eroded from more than 70 to five. The previous 10 years saw a precipitous loss of half a million jobs across the industry. The government faced a critical question: What would the future of America be without the aerospace business? To ensure such a scenario would never happen, president George W. Bush appointed a 12-member commission to come up with a solution. Among the members were captains of industry, former astronauts, members of Congress, and America’s favorite astrophysicist, Neil deGrasse Tyson. But back then, Tyson wasn’t there to give his pop culture spin on quasars or dissect the feasibility of Star Wars. He had a problem to solve that, in turn, would become a book more than a decade in the making.

“I had never before seen a completely learned, intelligent collection of people spread across a political spectrum with one common goal in mind. So I got to see how some of the sausage was made behind the doors,” Tyson says. “I thought to myself, this must have happened in other countries and at other times throughout the history of civilization: smart people coming together, informed people coming together, in the interest of national priorities. And then I thought, ‘What role would my people have played in the past–my astrophysics peeps?'”

These questions formed the basis of Accessory to War, a comprehensive exploration of the symbiotic relationship between astrophysics and the military. Tyson details how war, or even just the threat of it, has led to major innovation and advancements in astrophysics, and he postulates on the very real (and cataclysmic) probability of conflicts between countries on Earth being resolved in space.

Tyson stopped by Fast Company HQ to talk about how early explorers harnessed and exploited astronomy, what he needs from the Trump administration’s proposed Space Force, and the future of business in space.

Christopher Columbus will always be a “dick”

As the forebears of modern astrophysics, early astronomers played a crucial role in explorers being able to chart courses on sea and land by way of calculating the positions of the stars, moon, and sun. From that understanding, Tyson says, came “dominance, empire building, hegemony”–often at the expense of others, as history has proven. In Accessory to War, Tyson recounts a story about Christopher Columbus’s fourth voyage to Hispaniola. Columbus was short on supplies to make it back to Spain, so he asked the natives for some of their crops. They denied Columbus, having only just enough for themselves.

“That pissed off Columbus,” Tyson says. “Columbus knew that one week’s hence, there was a total lunar eclipse that was going to happen. So he said if you don’t give me supplies, I will summon divine power and make the moon disappear.”

The natives didn’t make a move to help Columbus until they “freaked out” over the eclipse that did indeed occur.