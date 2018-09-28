RuPaul’s DragCon draws a diverse crowd–it’s time for them to capitalize on it

During the season 10 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul made his mission clear: “To take over the mother-tucking world!” And it seems that’s exactly what he’s done.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has won a total of nine Emmys, including Outstanding Reality Show Program this year. Since migrating from Logo to VH1 last year, RuPaul’s Drag Race has hit all-time highs in ratings with no signs of slowing down, as VH1 has already greenlit season 11 and season four of its companion show, All-Stars. Adding to the drag’s pop culture takeover is RuPaul’s DragCon, a bicoastal drag convention started in 2015 that’s driving major business. Collectively, DragCons Los Angeles and New York City 2017 brought in more than $8 million in floor sales with around 80,000 fans in attendance in total. And now, DragCon’s second annual New York City edition will undoubtedly have similar, if not more, successful results.

Drag has gone from a highly niche art form to a mainstream force, with RuPaul’s Drag Race alums like Trixie Mattel topping Billboard charts, Shangela starring in A Star is Born with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, and Alyssa Edwards landing a Netflix show. Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, cofounders of World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race and DragCon, have watched drag’s flashpoint success with equal parts awe and anxiety.

“I think 100 years ago when we first fell in love with drag artists, it was a twofold thing. It was being mesmerized by their artistry and then being touched by their humanity. And I think it’s the combination of those two things that makes Drag Race a success,” says Barbato. “And by extension, I think that’s what DragCon is all about. What’s exciting about watching DragCon grow, and what’s challenging at the same time, is to translate that equation into a physical experience.”

How the RuPaul’s Drag Race universe has exploded creates something of a paradox–an art form that was marginalized, even within the LGBT community at one point, is now a mainstream fixture–so what’s been lost in the ascension? Furthermore, knowing that drag is all about uniqueness and personal expression, how do you cater to mass individuality?

“The shift that we’re seeing culturally is that the outsider voice is the new mainstream. We live in a culture that is very consumer-driven about mass marketing, about ratings, about audience, and yet the reality now emerging is the recognition that everybody is different and unique–and how do you serve that audience?” says Bailey. “Absolutely there are things we’re missing because this is a larger cultural shift that is recognizing the individuality of people. We’re at the tipping point where the outsider voices are no longer the outlying marginal voice. It is the voice of most people.”

But are all voices being heard?