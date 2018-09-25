An Oscar-nominated animator made a simple mobile game that tackles complex themes

Sanatan Suryavanshi’s career as an art director for TV and film was going well, but he couldn’t shake this one idea that he knew was beyond the scope of either medium. He wanted to explore darker, more mature themes in an interactive format. So while working on the 2017 Oscar-nominated animated film The Breadwinner , Suryavanshi and game development studio 4L linked up to start creating what would become Fracter, a thriller mobile game that dives into themes of light and darkness as an abstract puzzle.

There was just one problem: Suryavanshi knew absolutely nothing about the mobile gaming space.

“I think you need to be a little scared in order to do good work,” Suryavanshi says. “I had to learn really fast that I couldn’t think like a feature-film guy. I couldn’t think like an animation guy.” Suryavanshi cut his teeth as an art director six years ago, apprenticing for Hans Bacher, the legendary production designer behind Disney classics including The Lion King, Mulan, Hercules, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast. Suryavanshi mostly stayed on the family-friendly route of animation when he joined the Toronto-based animation group Guru Studio in 2012, working on film and TV shows like The Breadwinner and True and the Rainbow Kingdom.

The Breadwinner, which tells the story of a young girl who takes on the persona of a boy to take care of her family after her father is imprisoned by the Taliban, deals with heavier subject matter than many animated films. But Suryavanshi was also interested in having a “dialogue rather than a monologue” with an audience through the interactivity of a game.

Frank Falcone, head of 4L Games, came up with the initial concept for Fracter and tapped Suryavanshi’s artistic and cinematic sensibilities to help bring it to life. Suryavanshi started early sketches for Fracter, formerly known as Once Upon a Time, in 2016, with the original game taking place in a haunted house with illustrative and intricate animation. “But when I started working with programmers, it became very apparent, very quickly, that there was no way they were pulling that off on a device you had to hold in your hand.”

So he had to boil down his idea into what was essential. And that became a stark, black-and-white landscape that relies just as much on sound design as it does visuals.

“What I found underneath it all when I distilled it was this very, very simple idea—which for a long time, has stayed with me—which was duality,” Suryavanshi says.