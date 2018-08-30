FBI transcript of violent threats against the Boston Globe is truly horrifying

Robert Darrell Chain, a 68-year old from Encino, California, was arrested on Thursday for making threats to reporters at the Boston Globe—and his words sound very familiar.

Chain’s threats against the Globe allegedly began after the paper launched a campaign to counter President Trump’s description of the news media as an “enemy of the people.” Chain allegedly made “approximately 14 threatening phone calls to the Globe between August 10 and August 22, 2018,” The Globe writes in its own report on the crime against them.

In the calls, Chain referred to the Globe as “the enemy of the people” and threatened to kill newspaper employees. The FBI’s transcript of Chain’s calls are horrifying, telling the recipients “we’re going to kill every [expletive] one of you,” mentioning “fake news,” and promising to keep up the attacks if the paper keeps attacking “the duly elected President of the United States.”

The threats are even more terrifying when read in conjunction with an affidavit revealing that Chain owns several firearms.

Chain was arrested at his home by law enforcement. He has been charged with a single count of making a threatening communication in interstate commerce and will appear in a Los Angeles courtroom before being arraigned in U.S. District Court in Boston at a later date. He faces a maximum sentence of up to five years and a fine of $250,000.