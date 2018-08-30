Microsoft says it will only work with companies that offer paid parental leave

Microsoft said today that it will only work with contractors and suppliers that offer their employees 12 weeks of paid family leave, forcing the hands of hundreds of potential partners to be, you know, decent.

“We want to focus our resources on doing business with companies that share our values,” Dev Stahlkopf, Microsoft’s corporate vice president and general counsel, told The Washington Post.

The software giant’s new policy means that anyone working with it has to offer mothers and fathers 12 weeks of leave at two-thirds of their wages or up to $1,000 weekly, according to The Post.

The laudable move comes as Microsoft’s home state of Washington prepares to become the fifth state to mandate paid family leave, in a new law that goes into effect in 2020. The new law means workers in Washington state can collect up to $1,000 per week while on paid family leave—which is a lot more than the $0 per week that many companies offer their staff members taking parental leave. The state’s move reportedly inspired Microsoft. “We realized that while it will benefit the employees of our suppliers in Washington state, it will leave thousands of valued contributors outside of Washington behind,” Stahlkopf wrote in a blog post.

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has required its partners take care of their employees. Three years ago, Microsoft said it would only work with companies that offered at least 15 days of paid sick or vacation time. Now the lives of parents employed by the thousands of companies that work with Microsoft are about to get even better.