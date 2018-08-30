SurveyMonkey files for its NASDAQ IPO

The popular company that helps businesses gather feedback through easy-to-create surveys has submitted paperwork to the SEC in preparation for its initial public offering, reports TechCrunch. The company will be listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol SVMK. The filing itself says the company plans to raise $100 million through its IPO, but that amount could just be a placeholder. Currently, SurveyMonkey is valued at around $2 billion after a recent cash injection of $250 million from Tiger Global, ICONIQ Capital, and Social+Capital Partnership.