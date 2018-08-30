Apple buys AR display startup Akonia Holographics

The Longmont, Colorado-based Akonia Holographics specialized in making lenses for augmented reality glasses. Founded in 2012, the company first worked on holographic data storage before moving onto AR lenses. Reuters reports the firm has over 200 patents related to holographic systems and that its display technology allows for “thin, transparent smart glass lenses that display vibrant, full-color, wide field-of-view images.”

Apple has long been rumored to be working on a pair of AR glasses and CEO Tim Cook has often spoken about how revolutionary augmented reality will be. Just last year on a financial conference call with investors, Cook said, “This is one of those huge things that we’ll look back at and marvel on the start of it.”

There’s no word on how much Apple paid for Akonia Holographics, though Apple did confirm it purchased the company. It also issued its usual statement: “Apple buys smaller companies from time to time, and we generally don’t discuss our purpose or plans.”